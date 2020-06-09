CHEYENNE – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the virus was first reported in the state in mid-March increased to 760 on Tuesday, with Uinta County reporting 10 new cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 12 new coronavirus cases were reported statewide Tuesday, with Sweetwater and Big Horn counties reporting one each.
Uinta County officials have expressed concern over the sudden rise in coronavirus cases. Since Saturday, 20 new cases have been reported in the county for a total of 32.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Fremont County had seen 264 coronavirus cases during the pandemic; Laramie County had 122; Natrona County had 73; Teton County had 69; Washakie County had 34; Uinta County had 32; Sweetwater County had 26; Albany County had 24; Campbell County had 22; Converse, Johnson and Sheridan counties had 14; Lincoln County had 11; Carbon and Hot Springs had nine; Big Horn had eight; Crook had five; Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Weston each had one case.
The number of people to have recovered from coronavirus since mid-March, meanwhile, was set at 789 on Tuesday, an increase of 16 from Monday.
Among people with confirmed cases, 600 have recovered, while 189 of those with probable cases have recovered.
The number of probable cases in Wyoming was set at 210 on Tuesday.
The changes left the state with 166 active cases, 145 among those with confirmed cases and 21 among those with probable cases. (Note: Wyoming News Exchange factors out two Wyoming residents who died in Colorado when calculating the number of active cases.)