...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants,
including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory
health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health
impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should
avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY AND TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF
SOUTHEAST WYOMING...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN THE
AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds of 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts around
25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent during the afternoon.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CHEYENNE – The number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by more than 1,000 over the weekend, according to Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state recorded 1,042 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID on Monday from Friday, along with 247 new probable cases.
Also during the weekend, the state received new reports of 1,211 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases.
Combined, the numbers showed the state had 3,512 active COVID cases as of Monday, an increase of 78 from Friday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state, 572; Laramie County had 380; Uinta County had 341; Campbell had 302; Fremont and Sweetwater had 264; Teton had 194; Sheridan had 182; Albany had 139; Park had 121; Lincoln had 108; Hot Springs had 104; Converse had 96; Platte had 86; Goshen had 73; Johnson had 63; Carbon had 60; Washakie had 35; Weston had 33; Crook had 31; Big Horn had 30; Sublette had 20, and Niobrara had 14.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county in the state reported new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend. Natrona County had the highest number of new cases in the state at 117, while Laramie County had 106 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 74,756 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 70,409 have recovered.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized for treatment also increased over the weekend, growing by 10 from Friday to total 195.
The highest number of patients, 48, was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had another 40 patients being treated for COVID.