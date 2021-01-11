CHEYENNE – Laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by more than 500 on Monday, but the number of active cases increased by only 137, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 541 new laboratory-confirmed COVID cases, along with 22 probable cases.
Meanwhile, the number of reported recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable cases increased by 426 on Monday over Sunday, leaving the state with 1,924 active cases, an increase of 137.
Laramie County had 260 active cases; Natrona County had 236; Teton County had 218; Uinta had 189; Park had 162; Sheridan had 113; Campbell had 110; Sweetwater had 109; Albany had 94; Fremont had 84; Lincoln had 67; Big Horn had 38; Converse and Johnson had 34; Washakie had 33; Platte had 32; Hot Springs had 31; Carbon had 25; Goshen had 24; Sublette had 14; Crook had nine; Weston had seven, and Niobrara had 1.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties. Teton County had the highest number of new cases at 96, while Park County reported 81 new cases.
The new probable and confirmed cases increased the total number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the first case was seen in the state in mid-March to 47,395.
The number of people reported to have recovered since the pandemic began, meanwhile, stood at 44,982.