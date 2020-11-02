As of 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the disease was first diagnosed in mid-March stood at 12,059, an increase of 421 over the 11,638 reported Sunday.
Natrona County saw an increase of 75 coronavirus cases; Campbell County's cases increased by 74; Laramie County's increased by 70; Albany County's cases were up by 52. Teton County has 33 new cases; Fremont County has 32; Sweetwater County has 16; Sheridan County has 15; Park has 14 new cases. Carbon County reported 10 new cases.
Goshen County has seven new cases; Lincoln County has five; Uinta and Weston counties each reported four more; Converse and Crook counties each reported three new cases; Sublette County has two more; Johnson and Platte County both reported one new case.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Monday was 5,117, an increase of 157 over Sunday's 4,960.
Laramie County's active cases was 817 as of 3 p.m. Monday, an increase of 53 from the 9 a.m. Sunday report.