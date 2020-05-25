Wyoming’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by six on Monday to reach 644.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported new cases were detected in Albany, Big Horn and Fremont counties.
As of Monday afternoon, Fremont County had 220 cases; Laramie County had 122 cases; Teton County had 69 cases; Natrona County had 57; Washakie County had 27; Albany County had 20; Campbell and Sweetwater had 17; Converse and Johnson had 14; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had 11; Carbon and Uinta had nine; Hot Springs had eight; Crook had five; Goshen had four; Big Horn had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte and Sublette counties each had one case.
Weston County remained the only county in the state without a coronavirus case.
The number of recoveries went up on Monday by 24, all in Fremont County, to total 599, including 450 among patients with confirmed cases of the virus and 149 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where a patient shows symptoms of coronavirus and had been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness. As of Sunday, the Department of Health said the state had 200 probable cases.
The number of active cases in the state stood at 244 on Monday, with 174 active confirmed cases and 50 active probable cases.