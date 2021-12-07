...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
In this Aug. 18 file photo, medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus on a COVID-19 ward inside the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 44 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The deaths, which occurred in October and November, brought to 1,472 the number of people whose deaths have been connected to the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The fatalities included 11 Natrona County residents, seven men and four women, who all died in November, as did five Fremont County residents, three women and two men.
Four Laramie County residents, all men, died in November, and four Platte County residents were among the victims, three men and one woman.
Other victims included an Albany County man, a Big Horn County man and woman, two Campbell County men and one woman, a Carbon County man, three Converse County men, two Goshen County men and a Hot Springs County woman.
A Park County man died in October and a Park County woman died in November, two Sheridan County women died in November and a Sweetwater County woman and man died in November.
The department’s announcement Tuesday came as its figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state dropped by 19 from Monday to total 1,346.