CHEYENNE – The number of Wyoming patients to recover after being infected with the coronavirus since the illness was first detected in the state in mid-March grew by 52 on Wednesday, exceeding the number of new cases seen around the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of people to recover from the illness since the pandemic began reached 2,022 Wednesday, an increase of 52 from Tuesday figures.
At the same time, the number of new laboratory-confirmed and probable cases grew by 39, bringing the total number of people infected since the outbreak began to 2,628.
The recoveries helped bring the number of active coronavirus cases in the state down by 13 Wednesday to a total of 582.
Of the 582 active cases, 485 were among patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 97 involved patients with probable cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 113; Fremont County had 89; Teton County had 59; Carbon had 47; Sweetwater had 44; Park had 41; Uinta had 40; Lincoln and Natrona had 33; Albany had 28; Campbell had 19; Sublette had 15; Sheridan had eight; Goshen had four; Big Horn and Hot Springs had three, and Converse, Platte and Weston had one.
Crook, Johnson, Niobrara and Washakie counties had no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The 39 new infections included 36 laboratory-confirmed cases and three probable cases. A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with a person with a confirmed case but has not been tested.
The new laboratory-confirmed cases came from 13 counties: Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Park, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta. Laramie County saw the biggest increase at nine.
The number of people to recover from the illness since mid-March, 2,022, includes 1,663 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 359 with probable cases.