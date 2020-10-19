CHEYENNE – With the end-of-year deadline for CARES Act spending fast approaching, the Cheyenne City Council has taken a variety of steps to ensure the money can be spent as quickly as possible.
In June, the council approved a resolution allowing City Attorney Mike O'Donnell and City Treasurer Robin Lockman to submit CARES Act applications without council approval to speed up the process. However, applications were stalled as the State Loan and Investment Board figured out the distribution process, switching from a first-come, first-served basis to an allocation model based on data at the end of August.
The council approved another resolution at the end of September that allows Lockman and O'Donnell to bypass normal purchasing procedures and spend CARES Act money without council's approval, due to the length of the council process. At yet another special meeting Monday night, the council passed the same resolution with clarifying language, adding the total amount available for CARES Act spending for the city – up to $7,927,585.
“That is the only change; there is no substantive change. It is just inserting that numerical reference to the dollar amount,” O’Donnell told the council.
To approve the resolution, the council had to suspend its normal rules, since the resolution never got a first reading in front of the governing body. O’Donnell told the council that it was important to pass the resolution Monday, because the deadline for CARES Act applications to be heard by SLIB at its November meeting is Thursday.
SLIB, composed of Wyoming's five statewide elected officials, is tasked with distributing $200 million in CARES Act funding to the state’s municipalities, tribes and health care facilities. Municipalities had to wait on application guidance from SLIB for their CARES Act requests, receiving direction in September after SLIB successfully voted to move to an allocation model.
And while each municipality had a certain amount of CARES Act funds allocated to them under that model, based on a number of factors like COVID-19 cases and population, that money was not distributed; SLIB will distribute those funds to municipalities after they approve the grant requests.
Although many had their applications for payroll reimbursements approved at SLIB’s August meeting, the CARES Act funding has yet to be received by a number of the aforementioned entities.
Even with these council actions to expedite the process at the city, the fear is that the delays will cause Cheyenne and other municipalities to miss out on CARES Act spending. Money that isn't spent by the end of the calendar year reverts back to the federal government, unless Congress grants an extension between now and then.
“It’s been a real scramble. … We are running out of time. Consistently, I’ve said, ‘If it’s this difficult for the largest city in the state with the largest resources, as far as personnel and manpower, I don’t know how the smaller communities are doing this,” Mayor Marian Orr said.