CHEYENNE – With the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders have been forced to both severely cut expenditures and increase revenues to reach a balanced budget for fiscal year 2021.
Two measures that would divert more than $3 million to the city’s general fund were introduced to the council at its Tuesday meeting.
Both resolutions say the changes “will help prevent additional reductions in force and help maintain essential services for city of Cheyenne residents,” and both were presented by Mayor Marian Orr during a series of budget work sessions.
The first resolution would increase the Solid Waste Fund Transfer for a one-year period and divert the funds to the general fund. If the city were to raise the fees from 5% to 9.3%, projections are that it would generate an additional $2.3 million in revenue.
Currently, those funds go back to the city to help cover costs of wear and tear damage on city streets. Instead, they’ll be redirected into the city’s general fund until the end of fiscal year 2021.
The second resolution would divert the Belvoir Ranch wind energy lease payments from the Solid Waste Fund, the Board of Public Utilities and the Belvoir Recreation Fund to the city’s general fund for a one-year period. The switch would generate an additional $1 million in revenue.
Both the Cheyenne Solid Waste Enterprise Fund and the BOPU helped purchase the property, so the wind energy lease payments are split between those two groups and the city’s Belvoir Recreation Fund. The recreation fund is used for planning and developing recreational facilities and opportunities at the Belvoir Ranch and the Big Hole.
The resolution would suspend a previous council resolution outlining the payments and redirect those payments to the general fund.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter changes
The council amended the city code to make changes that will help the animal shelter cover costs of boarding animals and make work easier for animal control officers in the field.
The reclaim fees at the shelter would all increase by $5, putting the cost of reclaiming an altered and unaltered animal at $35 and $55, respectively. The proposed code changes would also require owners to pay for any vaccinations their animal received while at the shelter.
New language was added in the code to allow the shelter to collect a daily cost of care for boarding the animal once it’s reclaimed by its owner. Animal Shelter Director Sue Castaneda said the changes will “help cover the cost of taking care of animals in the community.”
Previously, a person was considered an animal’s owner if the animal had been in their possession for three days. Animal Control Officer Ryan Johnson said the rule “has caused confusion for the officers on the street.”
The situation can become complicated if a person keeps a stray animal in their possession for three days before turning it in to the shelter and the real owner comes to claim it. Also, if an issue arose with a citation and was contested in court, the burden of proving the person held the animal for 72 hours would be on the shelter.
The 72-hour classification was removed from the code to clarify the ownership issue.
Willow Heights subdivision
The council approved development and maintenance agreements that allow Leader Custom Homes to utilize city land for utilities and sidewalks in building the Willow Heights subdivision.
Fifteen single-family homes were proposed for the subdivision on Hanson Street and Henderson Drive, south of Homestead Avenue. Because of the narrow, sloped lot, the developer went to the city to work out its utility and drainage issues.
The city was considering asking $49,074 for the land based on current market values, but due to the improvements being made in the area and the investment of the developer, the council approved the agreements with no fee required.
“It’s kind of a weird infill property, which has been sitting there for years, and we found a way, working with the city, to make it a really neat project and developing a new piece of land,” Casey Palma, the representative for Leader Custom Homes, told the council’s Finance Committee last week.
In the past, the city hasn’t commonly asked developers for similar reimbursements, and with the development in the area and proposed improvements to the Greenway, the council removed the payment requirement.
Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom said the question comes down to how the city will treat its property in the future.
“I do recognize and believe that the planning office has a good point that there are occasions when the use of city property should be paid for by the developer,” Councilman Pete Laybourn said. “I look forward to discussions about this concept in the future.”
In other business
• The council approved a Hunter Management Agreement for public access to hunt elk, deer, antelope and rabbit on the Belvoir Ranch. The five-year agreement is a continuation of the previous agreement, although a provision has been added for the possibility of hunting game birds. Though there are no plans in place for allowing the hunting of game birds, the provision makes it a possibility over the next five years.
• The council authorized a grant application to the Wyoming Department of Transportation for a Wyoming Bus and Bus Facilities Program for a new transit administrative office and transfer station. Though the $1.3 million project isn’t finalized, the new location is proposed for 2400 E. Lincolnway, and if the grant is approved, the project could be complete by the end of 2021.
• The council authorized the Cheyenne Police Department to apply for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grant, which will likely amount to a little more than $100,000 for CPD. The funds will pay for about two years worth of personal protective equipment, as well as oxide sprayers for cleaning and mobile workstations for officers in the case of future outbreaks.
• The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities is also planning to freeze water and sewer rates for 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the council is set to approve the change at its next meeting. Instead of seeing a 3% rate increase for water services and a 5% rate increase on sewer services, both commercial and residential users will continue paying the same rate. A single-family household that uses less than 6,000 gallons of water will continue paying $4.42 per 1,000 gallons of water. Had the rate increase gone through, that household would have paid about 13 cents more per 1,000 gallons.
• The council approved a language change to the municipal code so that instead of “handicapped parking,” the code will read “accessible parking.” The change allows the city to be more consistent with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines and was made possible with the help of the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. Councilman Jeff White said, “The change in the language of this ordinance is long overdue. As we all know, the word handicap is a poor illustration of our citizens with disabilities, and so to get this cleaned up, I think is just a really good thing.”