CHEYENNE – A new model may be adopted for the distribution of Wyoming’s $200 million in CARES Act funds for municipalities, tribes and health care facilities, and the Cheyenne City Council voiced its support for the change at a special meeting Wednesday night.
As it stands, the CARES Act funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. But a newly proposed allocation model is formula based, and would use data like population and financial effects of COVID-19 to determine how much funding each entity can receive.
The change was suggested by Gov. Mark Gordon and will be heard by the State Loan and Investment Board at a special meeting Thursday morning.
“In the absence of something like this, it seems that we run the risk of having to revert significant amounts of money back to the federal government, because the process that Wyoming is using is not moving quickly enough to get that claim fully distributed,” City Attorney Mike O’Donnell said at Monday night’s regular council meeting.
The council could’ve passed the resolution Monday, but wanted to hear more details and input from the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.
The part of the resolution that would be most helpful to the city of Cheyenne calls for a direct distribution method for funding. Under the allocation model, a certain amount would be granted to each municipality, but not distributed.
They’d then be able to apply for funds within their designated amount.
If the SLIB takes on the direct distribution method, the allocated CARES Act funding would be sent to each municipality, tribe or health care facility to use at their discretion. O’Donnell said the change would increase the speed of spending, reducing the chance of leaving money on the table.
Ahead of the SLIB meeting, Councilman Jeff White said, “What’s most important is advocating for the direct distribution model.”
In the original resolution discussed Monday, the council also considered asking for a larger chunk of the allocated funding. In the sample allocation model provided by SLIB, the CARES funding would be split 50/50 between cities and counties.
While the initial draft requested Cheyenne get two-third of that split and Laramie County get one-third, the council ultimately decided against that idea Wednesday night. They removed that suggested change in an amendment, where Councilman Ken Esquibel was the only no vote.
“I think staying with the original language, especially here in the largest city of the state of Wyoming, it’s gonna be more important for the city going forward,” Esquibel said.
The resolution passed unanimously, though Councilman Dicky Shanor abstained due to a conflict of interest, and Mayor Marian Orr was not in attendance.
Taking care of city parks and recreation assets
The city’s budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Community Recreation and Events Department hard. As they entered into the summer months, staff simply didn’t have the resources to maintain their normal standard of care for the city’s recreation assets.
They weighed which parks and facilities were most valuable and most used by residents, then created a priority list of which amenities to care for first. While Community Recreation and Events staff did the best with the resources at hand, a number of residents have voiced complaints about the current state of recreation assets in Cheyenne.
Public Works Director Vicki Nemecek said the situation wasn’t easy on any staff members, saying, “We did what we had to do.”
In the hope of addressing that problem, the council approved another resolution at its special meeting that will reappropriate $100,000 from reserves for additional staffing in the department.
Sponsored by Councilmen Rocky Case, Bryan Cook, Mike Luna and Jeff White, the resolution was born from the demands of constituents.
“We have been receiving legitimate and enormous amounts of complaints regarding the lack of maintenance of our parks. Parks is overworked, understaffed, and we need to get on top of things; there will be collateral damage if we don’t,” Case said.
Because this proposal is council driven, Community Recreation and Events Deputy Director Jason Sanchez said they wanted to wait until the resolution was passed to determine how to use the funds. Sanchez said they’ll have more details this week on what roles those employees will take on in maintaining recreation assets.
The resolution allows the department to hire necessary part-time, temporary and contract employees within the $100,000 total. Originally, the total amount would’ve been $224,000 to include salaries for three full-time employees, but the council decided that wouldn’t be fiscally prudent.
Councilman Dicky Shanor proposed the drop to $100,000, since they didn’t have to consider salaries, and the council approved the change with Councilman Bryan Cook as the only no vote.
The $100,000 will come from the city’s reserve account, where an additional $1.6 million will be deposited, thanks to a significant cut in expenditures during the last six months of fiscal year 2020.
“The community has really spoken loud, that they would like some of these areas maintained that we haven’t been able to get to,” Sanchez said.