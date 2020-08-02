For the participants, it’s a welcome slice of summer normalcy in a year that’s been anything but normal.
This past week and next, local youth are proudly wearing their blue corduroy jackets or dress shirts, marching out into the Event Center at Archer arena, lead in hand, their project animal keeping pace. They stop to acknowledge the judge or judges, then put their (horse, cow, sheep, goat, chicken, alpaca, etc.) through its paces.
With an occasional nervous glance to the stands to catch Mom or Dad’s eye and, hopefully, a nod or wave of approval, it’s time to head out and wait for the scores.
In some ways, it’s amazing Wyoming’s oldest and largest county fair is even happening this year. When the coronavirus made its presence known in the Cowboy State in March, it shuttered schools, canceled athletic events and kept most people in their homes, except for essential trips to the grocery store. It also canceled in-person 4-H and FFA meetings, and threw a cloud of uncertainty over the culminating event for many youth in Laramie County.
Yet right from the start, Laramie County Fair staff, board members and volunteers worked through various options for keeping the annual tradition alive amid a global pandemic. And top of mind for everyone was how to allow young people to show their animals in person, as they’ve been training and practicing to do for years.
No, the result isn’t perfect. Only parents and other close family members are allowed to sit in the viewing stands – everyone else has to watch the livestream on YouTube. But hey, it’s a lot better than the alternative. (Plus, the online videos offer a nice way to include Grandma and Grandpa, who might live far away.)
And it keeps alive a tradition that dates back to 1907, when the first Laramie County Fair was held in Wheatland (yes, Laramie County used to include the area that now is Platte and Goshen counties). Since then, the fair has moved several times – to Burns and Pine Bluffs, then to Frontier Park after World War II, and on to the Archer Complex east of Cheyenne fully last year.
Yet throughout all of its different iterations, one thing has remained constant: its focus on the county’s agricultural heritage. Some kids living in Wyoming’s capital city may not realize it, but people still make their living off the land in southeast Wyoming. They raise crops and livestock, just as their ancestors have for generations before them.
And the Laramie County Fair not only celebrates that rich heritage, it encourages current generations to engage in it. Through animal shows and static exhibits, 4-H and FFA members show off their ag and ranching skills. Thankfully, that tradition continues today, albeit in a bit different fashion. Even the 4-H and FFA livestock sales will continue next weekend, both in person and online.
But the county fair has always been much more than that. It’s also been a community gathering place – a spot where local residents of all ages and backgrounds can show off their talents through open-class photography, baking, sewing and many more competitions, or learn from University of Wyoming Extension or Laramie County Conservation District educators. It’s been a place where neighbors can sit down together over a cup of coffee and a home-baked dessert in the Exhibit Hall, sharing a mutual love for farm or ranch life.
For some, it’s been a place to relax and unwind a bit, a place to catch your breath after the hectic pace of the 10-day Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration that usually precedes it. For others, it’s the start of the busiest season of the year, as they compete here with hopes of advancing to the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas immediately afterward.
But through it all, it has been a place to watch young people gain confidence, poise and public speaking skills, as well as laugh, play and just hang out during the dog days of summer.
Unfortunately, as it has done with so many other traditions and facets of our lives, COVID-19 has upended those aspects of the Laramie County Fair this year. Gone is the ability to wander through the exhibits, admiring (and maybe, if we’re honest with ourselves, being a bit jealous of) the talents of others in our county. For most of us, gone is the ability to hang out and shoot the breeze near a pen that smells of both manure and freshly stirred-up hay or wood shavings.
Gone are the fun events for kids like pig wrestling and mutton bustin’, along with exciting evening shows like barrel racing and the demolition derby.
But as with the cancellation of CFD, we’re confident this year is an aberration – a blip on the radar in the overall scheme of things. And sometimes the old adage is true: Absence make the heart grow fonder.
So our hats are off to those who found a way to keep the heart of the Laramie County Fair beating in 2020. And to everyone else, we look forward to seeing you out there again next year.