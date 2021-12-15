COVID-19 remains a terrible and dangerous disease. Among the many disorders caused by COVID-19, one of the more serious is blood clots.
There are many ways that COVID-19 increases the risk of blood clots:
It can cause direct damage to the cellular lining (endothelium) of the blood vessels, causing inflammation and, in turn, activation of clotting pathways. When the body detects any discontinuation or disruption in the blood vessel linings, it starts to seal it by forming clots.
It can alter the balance of pro- and anti-thrombotic (clot-forming) factors in the body. Our bodies have a very delicate balance of pro-clotting and anti-clotting factors, which, if altered, can lead to excessive clotting or excessive bleeding. COVID-19 shifts this balance in favor of clotting.
Severe COVID-19 can cause immobility. Being able to walk and move allows the blood to continue to circulate. When someone with COVID-19 must spend days or weeks in an intensive care unit without moving their limbs, their risk for developing blood clots increases.
Why are blood clots dangerous?
Clots obstruct the flow of blood in the arteries and veins. Blood clots can also migrate to other organs and cause dysfunction that can lead to disability and even death. An example of this is a pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot moves from another part of the body – most commonly the veins in the legs – to the lungs. A pulmonary embolism is fatal in 30% of cases if it is not treated. A similar process can occur in the heart, leading to a heart attack, or the brain, leading to a stroke.
Studies have shown that about 8% to 10% of all patients with COVID-19 have some form of blood clots. The number jumps to around 70% among those who end up critically ill in the ICU.
What is the treatment for blood clots?
Patients who develop blood clots are treated with long-term anticoagulants. These are medications that decrease clotting activity in the blood and allow the body’s own clot-busting mechanism to work.
Larger clots that pose a higher risk can be removed surgically or percutaneously using catheter systems. Some of these procedures may not be available at smaller hospitals and are normally performed at regional hospital systems like Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. At CRMC, we have all the medical, surgical and percutaneous modalities available to treat these conditions. There is a dedicated team of cardiologists and vascular surgeons working 24/7 to take care of patients with life-threatening conditions due to a COVID-19-related clotting disorder.