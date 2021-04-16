CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s rates of deaths and infection as a result of COVID-19 have dropped to one of the lowest levels in the country, according to AARP’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard for the four-week period ending March 21.
Wyoming’s rate of 0.05 deaths per 100 nursing home residents ranks the state seventh in the nation for the lowest death rate per 100 nursing home residents. Vermont, Hawaii, Delaware and Alaska all have no reported deaths in their nursing homes for the four-week period ending March 21, while Nebraska and South Dakota have a 0.02 death rate per 100 nursing home residents. Pennsylvania has the nation’s highest nursing home death rate per 100 nursing home residents at 0.55.
Nursing home resident cases in Wyoming have also fallen dramatically since January, when Wyoming had an average of 10.4 COVID-19 cases per 100 residents in nursing homes. That number has dropped to 0.02 COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents.
Nursing home staff cases of COVID-19 have also fallen from an average of 8.3 COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home staff members in January to just 0.4 cases per 100 nursing home staff members in March.
One area that does remain of concern is nursing home staffing levels. According to the AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard, 38.2% of all Wyoming nursing homes had a shortage of direct care workers. This is the highest level since the start of the pandemic by 10%.
In addition, 11.1% of Wyoming nursing homes self-reported a lack of at least one week’s worth of personal protective equipment. That is above the 9.9% national average.