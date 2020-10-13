CHEYENNE – The number of positive COVID-19 cases is on the rise within Laramie County's schools, along with the county as a whole.
Monday morning, Laramie County School District 1 – Wyoming’s largest K-12 school district – said in a news release that one district official, one student at Central High School, one student at South High School and two students at East High School had tested positive.
That brings the district's tally of positive cases among students and staff to 14 – two of which were reported Friday at Central High School – since schools reopened for in-person learning in August.
It is not yet known how many students or staff members will be required to quarantine as a result of Monday’s five positive cases. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is still conducting its contact-tracing investigation and will notify those who are required to quarantine for 14 days.
Last month, state health officials issued new guidance that says only those people who were not wearing masks when they interacted with an infected individual must quarantine. LCSD1 students and staff are required to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
Laramie County School District 2, which has 1,051 students enrolled this year, had not reported any cases among its students and staff until last week, according to Superintendent Jon Abrams.
Unlike LCSD1, which has more than 13,000 students, LCSD2 had not required that all students wear masks until the string of cases last week. Previously, elementary school students were clustered in classroom cohorts, where they did not have to wear masks when interacting with the same group of students and teachers every day. High school students were required to wear masks when they could not maintain 6 feet of distance between other people.
"That was working really well for us until last week," Abrams told the WTE in an interview Tuesday afternoon. "We hoped we wouldn't have (an outbreak), but we knew it was a possibility. It only takes one case to make a big impact when you're not masking."
Abrams and the rest of the district saw that play out in real time last week.
Last Wednesday, amid a spike in cases across the county, a staff member at Carpenter Elementary School tested positive. The next day, a staff member at Pine Bluffs Elementary School tested positive, and everyone in fourth, fifth and sixth grades at the school are now learning remotely and under quarantine orders through Oct. 19.
On Saturday, the district announced that a student at Burns Junior-Senior High School tested positive for the virus. That case has forced several members of the school's football team into quarantine, and the district has already announced it had to cancel one game and reschedule another.
In an effort to avoid further disruptions to learning and extra-curricular activities, the district is now requiring that students and staff wear masks at all times when social distancing is not possible.
"If we did not do masks the way we're doing now, we would end up shutting down," Abrams said. "If we had been masking, the vast majority of these kids would still be in school."