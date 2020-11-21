CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March stood at 23,567, an increase of 220 cases over Friday's 23,347.
The highest increase in coronavirus cases was in Laramie County, which reported 58 new cases; Teton County had 23 new cases; Sweetwater County had 22; Fremont County had 20; Campbell County had 18; Albany County had 11; Carbon County had ten; Sheridan County had nine; Washakie County had eight; Goshen and Natrona counties each had seven; Lincoln County had five new cases; Sublette and Uinta counties each reported four; Converse and Park counties both had three new cases; Big Horn and Weston counties each reported two; and Crook, Hot Springs, Johnson and Platte counties each had one new case.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Saturday was 10,704, an increase of 67 over Saturday's 10,637. Laramie County's number of active cases rose by five to 1,528.
The reporting period from 3 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday is the shortest of the week, however. The Wyoming Department of Health updates COVID-19 totals on its website at 3 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. weekends and holidays.