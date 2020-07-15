Although I’m now retired, I have 40 years of public health nursing experience in three states, including 25 years with the Wyoming Department of Health. Even after 40 years, comments I’ve read in print and social media about COVID-19 have been an eye opener.
People proclaim that COVID is a hoax; the lockdown is a violation of constitutional rights; only the elderly and infirm die, so it’s really no big deal; it’s no worse than the regular flu; let’s party so we can get some herd immunity; masks are uncomfortable and make you look funny. As I read and hear remarks like these, I’m reminded of Mark Twain’s quip: “The more I know about people, the more I like my dog.”
The novel coronavirus has revealed several issues to me: 1) too many people are unprepared financially, socially and emotionally to handle a major, ongoing crisis; 2) public health is misunderstood and undervalued; 3) there are thousands of armchair constitutional lawyers and epidemiologists who have suddenly appeared.
I never worked with nor met a state or local health officer who issued a public health order capriciously or arbitrarily. Quite the opposite; they are carefully thought out and based on the best available science. Sometimes with new diseases, such as this novel coronavirus, policies, procedures and recommendations lag behind as new information is obtained. It’s easy in hindsight to say what should have or could have been done.
For those who want to see businesses open, students return to school and their lives resume normalcy, the steps are easy: wear a mask when in public – and this to include business owners, employees and elected officials; keep social distancing; keep your hands clean and away from your face; and take this pandemic seriously.
Those who defy or ignore these guidelines are needlessly putting themselves and others at risk. It doesn’t take much to be considerate and safe!