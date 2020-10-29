CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 officials were notified Thursday that five out of six Fairview Elementary regular education teachers are either in quarantine or isolation due to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department health orders.
For that reason, the district leadership team and the school principal decided to implement the LCSD1 Adapted Learning Plan Monday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 6, which means classes will move online, according to a district news release. Part of this decision was made because of the lack of certified substitutes available to guide face-to-face learning, the release said.
While Fairview will not be holding in-person learning, school will still be in session using the adapted learning plan guidelines and activities. All students will be issued the appropriate technology, which will allow them to continue their learning.
Fairview Elementary is comprised of 105 students, none of whom have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Thursday, Oct. 29, according to the release. The school is located at 2801 E. 10th St., in the neighborhood between Lincolnway and Nationway.
Administrators will revisit the issue on Nov. 6 to determine whether the school will remain in adapted learning, a combination of in-person and adapted learning, or will be open for in-person learning.