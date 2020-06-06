CHEYENNE – Helping Alzheimer’s caregivers prepare for the challenges ahead of them – and cope with the changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic – is the goal of a series of free webinars offered by the Alzheimer’s Association in June.

The interactive programs on a broad range of topics will enable participants to learn valuable lessons and tips from professionals, as well as other caregivers. Webinar topics scheduled this month include:

• COVID-19 and Caregiving

• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Effective Communication Strategies

• Living with Alzheimer’s for Early-Stage Care Partners

• Living with Alzheimer’s for Middle-Stage Care Partners

• Living with Alzheimer’s for Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s

• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research

• Legal and Financial Planning

• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior

• Dementia Conversations

• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s

Like all programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association, the webinars are offered at no charge, but registration is required. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ya86v8bm.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, go to www.alz.org or call the association’s free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

