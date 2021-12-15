...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
COVID-19 vaccine booster dose recommended for older teens
CHEYENNE – National experts have updated their booster recommendations to allow fully vaccinated 16- and 17-year-olds to enhance and extend their protection against COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
A single booster dose of vaccine is now recommended for those who received their second dose at least six months ago. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech/COMINARTY vaccine is authorized for individuals in that age group.
Previous booster recommendations have included anyone 18 and over who received their second Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose at least six months ago and anyone 18 and over who received a Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the booster recommendations following authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
“While booster recommendations continue to evolve, we also continue to encourage eligible adults and children to say yes to free, safe and effective vaccination if they haven’t already,” Harrist said in a news release. “COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer protection against COVID-19, including the variants. Vaccines are especially good at helping to prevent severe illness.”
Severe illness means that a person with COVID-19 may need hospitalization, intensive care, a ventilator to help them breathe or they may even die.
Youth ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and children ages 5-11 are eligible for a dose of the Pfizer vaccine meant for that age group, if they haven’t yet been vaccinated.
All COVID-19 vaccine doses, including boosters, continue to be offered at no cost.