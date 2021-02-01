CHEYENNE – Wyoming residents who are 65 and older can now begin to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to updated priority population guidelines released by the state Department of Health on Monday.
Previously, under the state’s phase 1b priority grouping, vaccinations had been limited to residents 70 and older, as well as frontline workers, teachers and an assortment of other personnel.
In Laramie County, health officials have already worked their way through several phase 1b populations, including some law enforcement officials, funeral service practitioners, employees of congregate living facilities and social workers, according to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Executive Director Kathy Emmons.
The next subgroup of the phase 1b populations is K-12 teachers, and they will be vaccinated simultaneously as efforts get underway to vaccinate residents who are 65 and older. The local health department plans to hold a vaccine clinic for teachers in Laramie County School District 1 sometime next week.
"The federal government is really focusing on parallel tracks so that we're not just trying to do one priority grouping at a time,” Emmons said. "When we have more providers available in a community, we can kind of split up the responsibilities and have different groups working on different priority groups.”
However, Emmons emphasized that the remaining groups that have yet to be vaccinated under phase 1b are wide-ranging and will take a while to get through. Those priority groups include child-care service providers, public transit employees, grocery store workers, mail carriers, veterinarians, parole officers, and attorneys and judges conducting in-person criminal hearings.
“There are some big groupings in there, so it is going to take us a while to get through the 1b prioritization group,” Emmons said.
The speed of the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts has largely hinged on the supply of vaccines in Wyoming, which has remained relatively low. As of Monday, roughly 83% of the state’s 57,150 first doses of the vaccine had been administered, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. In Laramie County, about 77% of the county’s 7,175 first doses had been administered.
Although President Joe Biden recently announced a plan to buy an additional 200 million doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines, those doses are not expected to be delivered until the summer, meaning little will change in the short run for vaccine supply in Wyoming and Laramie County.
“At this time, we're planning on a pretty flat number of vaccines coming in,” Emmons said. “We're planning on our regular 975 doses that we get every week, and then anything else that we get is going to be pretty small. We'll figure out how to get that out to one of our partners, but it's not going to be an extra 1,000 doses a week. It might be an extra 100 or 200 doses a week at the most.”
It remains to be seen how long it will take for Wyoming health officials to arrive at the phase 1c priority group, which includes people who are homeless and people in prisons and jails. In a release Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health said counties "will likely not be vaccinating Phase 1c groups until later in the year due to limited vaccine supply.”
"We are working with counties to help ensure vaccine is administered as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Stephanie Pyle, senior administration for the department’s Public Health Division, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we don’t have enough doses to vaccinate everyone in these groups right away. We are asking for patience from our residents as we all wait for our turn to get the vaccine.”
In Laramie County, demand for the vaccine has steadily outpaced the supply, with spots for vaccination appointments getting filled as soon as they’re posted online, Emmons said.
“This is not a sprint,” Emmons said. "It's a marathon."
Local COVID-19 case numbers remain low
As vaccination efforts continue in Laramie County, health officials have seen some positive trends in local COVID-19 case numbers, which have dipped substantially in recent weeks.
After reaching a peak of more than 1,600 in late November, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Laramie County has remained under 200 for the last two weeks, according to Wyoming Department of Health data. On Monday, the county was reporting 85 active cases.
"I think that this decline is due to less community spread,” Emmons said.
Emmons pointed to the county’s declining positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that have come back positive in the last two weeks, as an encouraging trend. Previously as high as 16% in early December, the county’s positivity rate for the last two weeks sat at about 3% on Monday.
“It's not so much the number of tests you're doing, it's the number of positive tests that are coming from the testing overall that leads to concern,” Emmons explained.
Despite the encouraging signs, Emmons emphasized the public shouldn’t let its guard down. Instead, residents are encouraged to continue practicing the necessary health protocols – social distancing, face mask use and consistent hand washing.
“This is always a double-edged sword, that we want people to know that we're doing so much better than we were, but we also don't want people to get lackadaisical and not continue to engage with those (protocols),” Emmons said. "That's how we got where we are, so if we just kind of ignore those now, I'm really concerned that we'll be right back where we were."