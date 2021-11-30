In this Aug. 18 file photo, medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus on a COVID-19 ward inside the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
CHEYENNE – The number of Wyoming deaths connected to the coronavirus has increased by 81 in the last two weeks, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in October and November, brought to 1,428 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to COVID.
The department did not issue an update on coronavirus-related deaths last week because of the holiday, so Tuesday’s report combined numbers from the last two weeks.
Seventeen Natrona County residents were among the victims, nine men and eight women, while 14 Laramie County residents, 10 women and four men, also died in October and November.
Twelve Fremont County residents, six men and six women, were reported among the victims, as were eight Park County residents, four men and four women.
Other victims included six Campbell County residents, four women and two men; two Albany County women and one man; two Carbon County men; two Converse County women and one man; a Crook County woman; a Goshen County man; a Niobrara County woman; two Platte County women and one man; a Sheridan County man and woman; a Sublette County man; three Sweetwater County men and one woman; a Uinta County man, a Washakie County woman and a Weston County woman.
The announcement was made on the same day that the department’s numbers showed the number of active COVID cases in the state increased by 36 to total 1,234.