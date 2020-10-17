LARAMIE – In order to maximize the opportunity for a successful in-person campus experience, the University of Wyoming has introduced a new campaign to encourage responsible behavior.
“Cowboys Can” will emphasize key steps students, staff and faculty can take to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
As the fall semester approaches its midpoint, and with in-person classes underway, it’s crucial that all UW and Laramie community members follow practices to keep the spread of COVID-19 in check. This includes, but isn’t limited to: wearing a mask on and off campus; washing hands frequently; practicing physical distancing; sanitizing high-traffic surfaces; and avoiding large gatherings in which these measures are not followed.
The campaign taps into UW Cowboy characteristics such as integrity, optimism and courage to keep the university and its people safe.
“Cowboys Can” is largely student-driven, and messaging will be distributed throughout the campus network of recognized student organizations. The Associated Students of UW are among the champions of “Cowboys Can.”
The campaign messaging already has begun through UW’s institutional social media accounts. Oct. 12 was the first #MaskMonday, a weekly event in which students are encouraged to submit photos of themselves with masks for a chance to win prizes. Other promotions are being planned on a regular basis throughout the remainder of the fall semester.