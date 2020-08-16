CHEYENNE – The nonprofit Cowgirls of the West Museum is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Wild West and the role women played in taming it.
Artifacts of cowgirl history have been donated or loaned through the years, and in 2001, the organization opened the Museum and Gift Emporium in downtown Cheyenne. During the summer of 2019, the museum had more than 4,700 visitors.
COVID-19 hit their operation hard, as cancellations of community fundraising events, like the much-anticipated Frontier Days was canceled, as well as events like Cowgirl Brunch and Fashion Show. As a 501©(3), the organization is reliant on donations to keep up their operation, and without them, they will be forced to close.
They have launched a GoFundMe charity campaign, hoping to raise $35,000, which will allow them to weather this storm. To learn more about the effort, go online to https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/help-save-the-cowgirls-of-the-west-museum.