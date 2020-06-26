CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is encouraging people coming to the hospital to bring their own face coverings, if possible.
Wearing a face covering while visiting CRMC is still required under the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, which also still include limiting visitors to one per patient.
Currently, the hospital has been handing out anywhere from 200 to 400 masks a day to visitors who don’t have their own. Officials are concerned about a possible shortage this fall if they have to continue giving them out at that rate.
There also seems to be a misperception in the community about why it’s important to wear a mask, said Tracy Garcia, CRMC vice president and chief nursing officer. She said she’s heard people come into the hospital and say, “I’m not afraid of getting COVID-19, or I’ve already had it, so I don’t want to wear my mask.”
The purpose of wearing a mask is to prevent people from spreading the virus to others, not necessarily protecting themselves from contracting it. If someone has COVID-19 and isn’t wearing a mask, there’s nothing preventing their respiratory droplets from spreading to other people. Respiratory droplets are the primary way COVID-19 is spread.
Good hand hygiene works, social distancing works and wearing a mask works to prevent the spread of COVID-19, CRMC President and CEO Tim Thornell said.
“At the hospital, where we have people roaming the halls and interacting with one another as they need to to provide care, wearing a mask is so important because we can’t always maintain that 6 feet distance from one another,” Thornell said.
It’s important to keep hospital visitors, patients and staff safe so health care workers can stay healthy and continue to provide care, Thornell said. He added it’s always a good idea to bring a mask wherever you go because you never know when it might be needed.
In addition to masks, CRMC is also implementing a new way to screen staff for COVID-19 symptoms before they come to work. Thornell said he expects employees to be compliant, and the hospital has been screening every employee as they walk through the hospital doors at a single entry point, screening temperatures and asking a few questions.
Now, the hospital is moving to a “self-attestation,” like what is being used at other hospitals, such as the UC Health facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Employees will now be able to take their temperature at home, and for those who don’t have thermometers at home, they will be provided one. They will also use a QR code on their phone to verify that they screened themselves, and answer about five COVID-19 questions.
This new self-screening process is aimed to help made COVID-19 screening easier for employees and is expected to take effect June 30.