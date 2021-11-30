CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO Tim Thornell told hospital staff Monday night by email they will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to continue working there.
The announcement wasn't a surprise, since Thornell has been telling employees for weeks that CRMC was prepared to implement such a policy, if needed. But it came on the heels of a federal judge's decision earlier Monday to block President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement. Wyoming was one of the states to challenge the mandate.
The court order said the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.
The preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp applies to a coalition of suing states that includes Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. All those states have either a Republican attorney general or governor. Similar lawsuits also are pending in other states.
“This is welcome news for Wyoming’s rural health care facilities, which are already facing staffing challenges without additional unconstitutional burdens being placed on their employees by the federal government,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in a Monday news release. “Health care employees should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination.”
Gordon and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill entered Wyoming into the multi-state lawsuit challenging the federal mandate.
The federal rule requires COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 17 million workers nationwide in about 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers that get funding from the government health programs. Workers are to receive their first dose by Dec. 6 and their second shot by Jan. 4.
In his email, Thornell told local hospital staff, "Our Board of Trustees and Executive Team believe and support the COVID-19 vaccine as an effective means of reducing severity of illness, hospitalization and death. We also value all of our team members and believe our Cheyenne Regional vaccine policy places both patient care and employees first."
That said, though, employees who choose not to be vaccinated "can elect to get weekly tested in lieu of vaccination," according to the email.
"For ease of implementation, we will continue with the dates of Dec. 6 for your first vaccination and Jan. 4 for being completely vaccinated," Thornell said in the email. "If you are not vaccinated, we will need to begin the weekly testing process. This plan will immediately replace the CMS plan, and remain in effect until further notice."
As of Monday night, CRMC had 11 employees in quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. Of those, 10 had tested positive for the coronavirus, and five were vaccinated; none were hospitalized.
At the same time, the hospital was treating 38 COVID-19 patients, 35 of which were not vaccinated. Two were vaccinated, and one was partially vaccinated. Of those, six were in the intensive care unit, and three were on a ventilator. All of those were unvaccinated patients, according to the hospital.
Three CRMC patients died last week as a result of COVID-19, eight have been hospitalized for a month or longer, and 14 have been there two weeks or longer.
The court order against the health care vaccine mandate comes after Biden’s administration suffered a similar setback for a broader policy. A federal court previously placed a hold on a separate rule requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers get vaccinated or else wear masks and get tested weekly for the coronavirus.
Biden’s administration contends federal rules supersede state policies prohibiting vaccine mandates and are essential to slowing the pandemic, which has killed more than 775,000 people in the U.S. About three-fifths of the U.S. population already is fully vaccinated.
But the judge in the health care provider case wrote that federal officials likely overstepped their legal powers.
“CMS seeks to overtake an area of traditional state authority by imposing an unprecedented demand to federally dictate the private medical decisions of millions of Americans. Such action challenges traditional notions of federalism,” Schelp wrote in his order.
Even under an exceedingly broad interpretation of federal powers, Congress did not clearly authorize CMS to enact “this politically and economically vast, federalism-altering, and boundary-pushing mandate,” wrote Schelp, who was appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump.
While a vaccine requirement might make sense for long-term care facilities, Schelp wrote, CMS lacks evidence for imposing it on other health care providers and ignored evidence that the mandate could jeopardize understaffed facilities. The judge also said CMS improperly bypassed public notice and comment requirements when issuing the emergency rule, which “feeds into the very vaccine hesitancy CMS acknowledges is so daunting.”
Officials at CMS had no immediate comment about the preliminary injunction. The Department of Justice, which defended the rule, declined to comment.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who spearheaded the lawsuit, said the ruling “pushes back on the overreach of power” by those who are “using the coronavirus as a tool” for control over people.
Officials in several states also praised the court ruling. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said “nursing homes were at risk of closure” if the mandate remained.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19, but medical providers “deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions.”
According to Gordon's release, Wyoming is taking a three-pronged approach to fighting the federal vaccine mandates, filing three separate legal actions, including:
Filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally contracted employees. Wyoming is currently awaiting a ruling on a request for a temporary injunction in the case.
Filing a second lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard which mandates vaccines on employees of private Wyoming businesses with over 100 employees. This also resulted in a pause on the implementation of the ETS.
The legal action involving CMS, which seeks to prevent the Biden administration from enforcing the mandate on health care workers. This is what the court stayed on Monday.