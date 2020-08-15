CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center plans to build a dozen extra isolation rooms by December of this year using federal money provided to Wyoming for coronavirus aid.
“Ideally, with patients with COVID-19 or a similar type of disease, we want to have negative pressure so the air doesn’t escape the room,” Tim Thornell, president and CEO of Cheyenne Regional Health System, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The hospital already has 12 isolation rooms, but it wants to “be on the safe side” and double that number to accommodate patients who are awaiting COVID-19 testing results.
Last week, the State Loan and Investment Board authorized CRMC to receive $5 million in grants from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. About $2.2 million of that money will go toward construction projects, which includes outfitting the isolation rooms, enhancing the HVAC system to pump clean air into the rooms, and creating a separate emergency room entrance and space for patients who might have COVID-19.
The CARES money has several restrictions, and can only be used for COVID-19-related purposes or projects that were not already underway before the pandemic. Moreover, the building projects CRMC is undertaking must be completed no later than Dec. 31.
“Really, it should be completed by Dec. 15, because the state needs to know that it’s done and be able to report it to the feds by the end of December. That could be a little bit of a challenge,” said Thornell, who added that CRMC has a better chance of meeting the tight timeline because it’s already in the middle of other construction projects, like upgrading the cardiology offices and the mother-baby unit.
“We already have the construction team here and available to us, so we don’t have to go out to bid. We’re able to take the construction people we already have working here and redirect them to help us finish these projects,” Thornell said. “If we didn’t have that, it probably would have been really hard to meet that deadline.”
Payroll gaps
Another $2.7 million of the CARES funding will go toward filling payroll gaps created by COVID-19. Since the pandemic first hit Wyoming in March, the pause on elective surgeries and diminished volume of patients have tightened the hospital’s cash flow.
“We’ve been very fortunate that we have reserves, so we’ve been able to make payroll for our staff,” Thornell said. “Getting (CARES) money really helps offset that cost where we have to dip into our reserves, when we would have used that money for other capital projects.”
Expanded testing
CRMC also received $100,000 to expand its outpatient COVID-19 testing capabilities.
“We are still dependent upon the state or third-party lab vendors to run the tests for us. We have two pieces of equipment that can run COVID-19 tests in the hospital, but we can’t get the supplies to do that,” Thornell said, adding that as the pandemic wears on, they’ve seen an increase in demand for testing.
“What is available to us are the collection kits. We can collect the samples and send them off to the state lab.”