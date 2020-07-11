CHEYENNE – To meet the needs of as many patrons as possible, Laramie County Library staff will once again offer curbside pickup of library items next week.
Starting Tuesday, staff at the main library in Cheyenne will take items out to patrons’ vehicles between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The library building at 2200 Pioneer Ave. will remain closed until 2 p.m. those days, but staff will still answer phone calls during both curbside pickup and the building’s open hours, according to a news release.
Both the Burns and Pine Bluffs branch libraries will offer curbside services during their extended hours that begin Monday.
Curbside service was offered by the library system once health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic started to lift late this spring. At one point, it even included curbside document printing.
Kasey Mossey, the library’s communications coordinator, said Friday the decision to reinstitute curbside service helps ensure everyone can access materials available for checkout.
“We had a lot of patrons get in touch with us via various channels, and they said they really missed the curbside service,” Mossey said. “It was something that they really enjoyed utilizing during our closure, and I also think that we have patrons throughout the community who, even with our current restrictions – including requiring face coverings, limiting time in the library, social distancing – I think there are still some at-risk patrons who aren’t willing to come into the building.”
Since the library reopened June 25, patrons have been limited to a single one-hour visit to the facility per day, which is enforced using colored stickers they receive when they enter. That, too, will change next week, when the time limit will double to two hours during a single daily visit.
“We are going to extend visits ... just to get people who who need to fill out applications or who need to do some work on the computers enough time to do that while still limiting the amount of time they might be in the library,” Mossey said.
Although there have been a few outliers, Mossey said most people have been very understanding of the library’s requirement that patrons wear face coverings in the facility as a way to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
During the time the facility was closed, some library staff reported being harassed by a handful of patrons who questioned why they were wearing personal protective equipment to bring library materials out to their vehicles.
“For the most part, I would say it has been overwhelmingly positive,” Mossey said of reaction since the reopening. “You know, you always have a few little grumbles here and there, but, for the most part, everyone’s been willing to work with us on those (requirements).”
But things are a long way from being normal at the facility named national library of the year shortly after it opened in 2007.
The new curbside and building hours will be in effect until at least October, and no library-sponsored events will be held there until at least the start of 2021. Mossey said meeting rooms will remain closed to public use until at least Aug. 30, at which time library staff and board members will reevaluate the decision based on recommendations from health officials.
If there is a surge in local cases, and health officials recommend tighter restrictions, the library will continue to provide curbside and online services while closing all facilities to the public. If the Wyoming Department of Health issues a stay-at-home order, the Laramie County Library System will again close all facilities.