The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 300 (+21)

Total cases: 11,796 (+51)

Lab confirmed: 9,445 (+37)/Probable: 2,351 (+14)

Recovered: 11,362 (+30)

Lab confirmed: 9,158 (+20)/Probable: 2,204 (+10)

Deaths: 134

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 22 (18 at CRMC, 4 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 1,442 (+86)

Total cases: 66,453 (+253)

Lab confirmed: 55,360 (+193)/Probable: 11,093 (+60)

Recovered: 64,225 (+167)

Lab confirmed: 53,655 (+128)/Probable: 10,570 (+39)

Deaths: 786

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 81

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Aug. 2:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 195,303 (33.65%) 

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 35,360 (35.05%)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

