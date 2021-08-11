The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 442 (+75)

Total cases: 12,090 (+76)

Lab confirmed: 9,651 (+52)/Probable: 2,439 (+24)

Recovered: 11,511 (+1)

Lab confirmed: 9,252 (+2)/Probable: 2,259 (-1)

Deaths: 137

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 27 (23 at CRMC, 4 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 1,891 (+228)

Total cases: 67,582 (+256)

Lab confirmed: 56,187 (+200)/Probable: 11,395 (+56)

Recovered: 64,898 (+28)

Lab confirmed: 54,154 (+28)/Probable: 10,744 

Deaths: 793

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 99

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Aug. 9:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 196,545 (33.87%) 

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 35,685 (35.37%)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

