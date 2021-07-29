The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Thursday, July 29:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 196 (+17)

Total cases: 11,470 (+55)

Lab confirmed: 9,243 (+37)/Probable: 2,227 (+18)

Recovered: 11,144 (+38)

Lab confirmed: 9,002 (+25)/Probable: 2,142 (+13)

Deaths: 130

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 30 (26 at CRMC, 4 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 922 (+141)

Total cases: 64,955 (+332)

Lab confirmed: 54,276 (+242)/Probable: 10,679 (+90)

Recovered: 63,257 (+191)

Lab confirmed: 52,929 (+139)/Probable: 10,328 (+52)

Deaths: 776

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 61

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of July 26:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 190,411 (32.81%)

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 34,890 (34.58%)

Source: Wyoming

Department of Health

