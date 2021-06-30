The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 272 (+50)

Total cases: 10,499 (+52)

Lab confirmed: 8,566 (+29)/Probable: 1,933 (+23)

Recovered: 10,106 (+2)

Lab confirmed: 8,298 (+1)/Probable: 1,808 (+1)

Deaths: 121

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 23 (At CRMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 552 (+91)

Total cases: 62,290 (+95)

Lab confirmed: 52,316 (+62)/Probable: 9,974 (+33)

Recovered: 60,991 (+4)

Lab confirmed: 51,288 (+2)/Probable: 9,703 (+2)

Deaths: 747

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 40

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of June 28:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 182,324 (31.42%) 

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 32,695 (32.40%)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus