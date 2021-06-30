The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 30:
(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)
Laramie County
Active cases: 272 (+50)
Total cases: 10,499 (+52)
Lab confirmed: 8,566 (+29)/Probable: 1,933 (+23)
Recovered: 10,106 (+2)
Lab confirmed: 8,298 (+1)/Probable: 1,808 (+1)
Deaths: 121
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 23 (At CRMC)
Wyoming
Active cases: 552 (+91)
Total cases: 62,290 (+95)
Lab confirmed: 52,316 (+62)/Probable: 9,974 (+33)
Recovered: 60,991 (+4)
Lab confirmed: 51,288 (+2)/Probable: 9,703 (+2)
Deaths: 747
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 40
Vaccine Update
The following was current as of June 28:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 182,324 (31.42%)
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 32,695 (32.40%)
Source: Wyoming Department of Health