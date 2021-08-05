The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 279 (+5)

Total cases: 11,745 (+53)

Lab confirmed: 9,408 (+27)/Probable: 2,337 (+26)

Recovered: 11,332 (+48)

Lab confirmed: 9,138 (+31)/Probable: 2,194 (+17)

Deaths: 134

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 22 (18 at CRMC, 4 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 1,356 (+53)

Total cases: 66,200 (+247)

Lab confirmed: 55,167 (+154)/Probable: 11,033 (+93)

Recovered: 64,058 (+194)

Lab confirmed: 53,527 (+131)/Probable: 10,531 (+63)

Deaths: 786

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 76

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Aug. 2:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 195,303 (33.65%) 

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 35,360 (35.05%)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

