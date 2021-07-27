The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 179 (-10)

Total cases: 11,415 (+28)

Lab confirmed: 9,206 (+19)/Probable: 2,209 (+9)

Recovered: 11,106 (+37)

Lab confirmed: 8,977 (+28)/Probable: 2,129 (+9)

Deaths: 130

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 33 (29 at CRMC, 4 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 781 (+65)

Total cases: 64,623 (+172)

Lab confirmed: 54,034 (+114)/Probable: 10,589 (+58)

Recovered: 63,066 (+97)

Lab confirmed: 52,790 (+72)/Probable: 10,276 (+25)

Deaths: 776

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 73

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of July 26:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 202,311 (34.86%)

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 40,248 (39.89%)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus