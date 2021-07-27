Sorry, an error occurred.
The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 27:
(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)
Active cases: 179 (-10)
Total cases: 11,415 (+28)
Lab confirmed: 9,206 (+19)/Probable: 2,209 (+9)
Recovered: 11,106 (+37)
Lab confirmed: 8,977 (+28)/Probable: 2,129 (+9)
Deaths: 130
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 33 (29 at CRMC, 4 at CVAMC)
Active cases: 781 (+65)
Total cases: 64,623 (+172)
Lab confirmed: 54,034 (+114)/Probable: 10,589 (+58)
Recovered: 63,066 (+97)
Lab confirmed: 52,790 (+72)/Probable: 10,276 (+25)
Deaths: 776
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 73
The following was current as of July 26:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 202,311 (34.86%)
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 40,248 (39.89%)
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
