The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 274 (+45)

Total cases: 11,692 (+45)

Lab confirmed: 9,381 (+35)/Probable: 2,311 (+10)

Recovered: 11,284

Lab confirmed: 9,107/Probable: 2,177

Deaths: 134

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 25 (21 at CRMC, 4 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 1,303 (+245)

Total cases: 65,953 (+249)

Lab confirmed: 55,013 (+187)/Probable: 10,940 (+62)

Recovered: 63,864 (+4)

Lab confirmed: 53,396/Probable: 10,468 (+4)

Deaths: 786

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 84

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Aug. 2:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 191,884 (33.06%)

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 35,212 (34.90%)

Source: Wyoming

Department of Health

