The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Sept. 27, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
Lab-confirmed active cases: 11 (-11)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 42 (-12)
Total cases since pandemic began: 30,003 (+49)
Lab confirmed: 21,446 (+23)/Probable: 8,557 (+26)
Deaths since pandemic began: 306 (+1)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 1 (at CRMC)
Lab-confirmed active cases: 172 (-22)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 391 (-8)
Total cases since pandemic began: 176,728 (+472)
Lab confirmed: 138,194 (+331)/Probable: 38,534 (+141)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,894 (+3)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 20
The following was current as of Sept. 26:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.6%
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 49.58%
Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.06%
Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.86%
Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 58.14%
Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 82.39%
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
