...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH
possible. Areas of blowing and drifting snow likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Friday. The
strongest winds are expected between 8 PM and 2 AM MST.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs. Areas of blowing and drifting snow could
result in periods of very low visibilities as low as one
quarter of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow and blowing snow likely. Additional
snow accumulations generally less than one inch expected. Wind
gusts greater than 60 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and Adjacent
Foothills, Central Laramie Range, and central Laramie County
including Cheyenne, Buford, Laramie, and Bordeaux.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads as
well as areas of considerable blowing and drifting snow.
Visibilities may be reduced to one quarter of a mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
