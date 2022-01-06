The following totals are as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 445 (+152)

Total cases: 19,357 (+224)

Lab confirmed: 14,421 (+146)/Probable: 4,936 (+78)

Recovered: 18,674 (+72)

Lab confirmed: 13,995 (+40)/Probable: 4,679 (+32)

Deaths: 238

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 23 (23 at CRMC, 0 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 2,423 (+655)

Total cases: 119,093 (+995)

Lab confirmed: 94,226 (+792)/Probable: 24,867 (+203)

Recovered: 115,098 (+340)

Lab confirmed: 91,166 (+270)/Probable: 23,932 (+70) 

Deaths: 1,572

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 63

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of Jan. 3:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 252,268 (43.59%) 

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 44,732 (44.96%)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

