The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Oct. 18, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
...Fire Weather Watch for Fire Weather Zones 430, 431, 432, 433 and 436 and 437 from Noon to 7pm on Wednesday... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 436, AND 437... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 436. Fire weather zone 437. Fire weather zone 430. Fire weather zone 431. Fire weather zone 432. Fire weather zone 433. * WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 18 percent. * HAINES...4 to 5 * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms are expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Oct. 18, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
Lab-confirmed active cases: 24 (-37)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 62 (+5)
Total cases since pandemic began: 30,231 (+70)
Lab confirmed: 21,599 (+40)/Probable: 8,632 (+30)
Deaths since pandemic began: 308 (+1)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 1 (at CRMC, as of Oct. 11)
Lab-confirmed active cases: 132 (-196)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 304 (-38)
Total cases since pandemic began: 178,032 (+397)
Lab confirmed: 139,079 (+263)/Probable: 38,953 (+134)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,906 (+2)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 21 (As of Oct. 11)
The following was current as of Oct. 17:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.1%
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.32%
Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.18%
Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.69%
Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.49%
Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.44%
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.