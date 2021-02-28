The following totals are as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28:
(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)
Laramie County
Active cases: 58 (-2)
Total cases: 8,188 (+7)
Lab confirmed: 6,919 (+3)/Probable: 1,269 (+4)
Recovered: 8,024 (+9)
Lab confirmed: 6,794 (+9)/Probable: 1,230
Deaths: 106
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 3 (At CRMC)
Wyoming
Active cases: 591 (-90)
Total cases: 54,394 (+44)
Lab confirmed: 46,076 (+32)/Probable: 8,318 (+12)
Recovered: 53,132 (+134)
Lab confirmed: 44,996 (+110)/Probable: 8,136 (+24)
Deaths: 671
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 25
Vaccine update
Total vaccine doses received in Wyoming: 170,135
- First round – 105,065 (52,065 Pfizer/53,000 Moderna)
- Second round – 65,070 (32,370 Pfizer/32,700 Moderna)
Total vaccine doses administered in Wyoming: 129,538
- First round – 84,504
- Second round – 45,034
Source: Wyoming Department of Health