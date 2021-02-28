The following totals are as of 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28:

(Note: Numbers in parentheses with a plus or minus sign indicates the amount of change from the previous day; no plus or minus means the number is unchanged.)

Laramie County

Active cases: 58 (-2)

Total cases: 8,188 (+7)

Lab confirmed: 6,919 (+3)/Probable: 1,269 (+4)

Recovered: 8,024 (+9)

Lab confirmed: 6,794 (+9)/Probable: 1,230 

Deaths: 106

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 3 (At CRMC)

Wyoming

Active cases: 591 (-90)

Total cases: 54,394 (+44)

Lab confirmed: 46,076 (+32)/Probable: 8,318 (+12)

Recovered: 53,132 (+134)

Lab confirmed: 44,996 (+110)/Probable: 8,136 (+24)

Deaths: 671

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 25

Vaccine update

Total vaccine doses received in Wyoming: 170,135

  • First round – 105,065 (52,065 Pfizer/53,000 Moderna)
  • Second round – 65,070 (32,370 Pfizer/32,700 Moderna)

Total vaccine doses administered in Wyoming: 129,538

  • First round – 84,504
  • Second round – 45,034

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

