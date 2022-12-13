The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Dec. 13, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous travel conditions. &&
Lab-confirmed active cases: 21 (-20)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 75 (-21)
Total cases since pandemic began: 30,994 (+92)
Lab confirmed: 22,126 (+52)/Probable: 8,868 (+40)
Deaths since pandemic began: 317 (+2)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 6 (at CRMC; as of Dec. 6)
Lab-confirmed active cases: 149 (-79)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 385 (-187)
Total cases since pandemic began: 182,198 (+503)
Lab confirmed: 141,981 (+357)/Probable: 40,217 (+146)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,950 (+12)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 29 (As of Dec. 6)
The following was current as of Dec. 12:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 47.3%
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 48.53%
Laramie County children, ages 5-11, fully vaccinated: 15.44%
Laramie County adolescents, ages 12-17, fully vaccinated: 42.78%
Laramie County adults, ages 18-64, fully vaccinated: 56.67%
Laramie County adults, ages 65+, fully vaccinated: 77.58%
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
