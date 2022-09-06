The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Sept. 6, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430, AND 432... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432. * WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
The following totals are current as of Tuesday, Sept. 6, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
Lab-confirmed active cases: 21 (-6)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 58 (-18)
Total cases since pandemic began: 29,832 (+66)
Lab confirmed: 21,345 (+41)/Probable: 8,487 (+25)
Deaths since pandemic began: 304
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 6 (at CRMC)
Lab-confirmed active cases: 147 (-66)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 357 (-147)
Total cases since pandemic began: 175,290 (+462)
Lab confirmed: 137,140 (+309)/Probable: 38,150 (+153)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,884 (+3)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 17
The following was current as of Sept. 5:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 271,553 (46.92%)
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 47,954 (48.19%)
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.