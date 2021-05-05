CHEYENNE – CVS Health announced Wednesday that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, including Cheyenne, with no appointment necessary.
The CVS Pharmacy is located at 1708 Dell Range Blvd., with telephone number 307-829-3118 and website cvs.com.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.
As of Wednesday, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90% at CVS Health locations.