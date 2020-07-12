While trying to follow health and social distancing mandates, Wyoming seniors are facing another threat to their well-being during the pandemic.
According to FBI alerts, cyberattacks have increased by 400% during during these troubling times, taking advantage of those whose attention may be focused on other matters.
To alert seniors to scams, the CyberWyoming Alliance, in collaboration with the Wyoming AARP, WyCOA, the Wyoming Department of Aging and the FTC, is providing important information in flier format to be sent with senior meal deliveries. Starting with the Cheyenne Meals on Wheels program, the flier effort expanded to Rock Springs and Laramie senior centers, plus AARP. Once we partnered with AARP and the Department of Aging, the program expanded to 30 senior centers and senior organizations statewide
A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the CyberWyoming Alliance works with local communities to increase cyber awareness and education. It is seeking to expand its programs throughout the state with the support of residents, communities, agencies and government desiring to improve Wyoming’s cyber hygiene. It is also sponsoring the annual Wyoming Cybersecurity Conference Oct. 7-8.
The CyberWyoming Alliance is among the 132 nonprofit organizations participating in WyoGives, a statewide 24-hour online giving event on July 15. WyoGives, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, will bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. WyoGives.org provides one easy-to-use platform where individuals can search and donate to their favorite causes.
The John P. Ellbogen Foundation has generously provided a match for all participating nonprofits. Some organizations also have additional matches. For more information, go to WyoGives.org. Everyone is encouraged to visit the site July 15.
For more information about the CyberWyoming Alliance, visit www.cyberwyoming.org/alliance/.