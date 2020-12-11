CHEYENNE – Updated data from AARP shows Wyoming has the third-highest ratio of COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents in the nation, reflecting how residents of those facilities continue to be disproportionately impacted by the virus.
According to information distributed by AARP Wyoming covering a four-week period ending Nov. 15, the death rate for Wyoming nursing home residents sits at 2.95 per 100 residents, trailing only South Dakota (4.82) and Montana (3.12) over that time span.
Wyoming also ranks seventh in the nation in the number of nursing home resident cases per 100 residents, with 12.4 per 100. South Dakota’s ratio of 22.1 led the nation in that category, too.
In Wyoming, residents of skilled nursing facilities made up 85% of all deaths related to COVID-19 over the four-week period ending Nov. 15.
The impacts of COVID-19 inside nursing homes have not been limited to residents, as 63.6% of nursing homes reported a staffing shortage of direct care workers for the month ending Nov. 15 – a figure up from 52% over the previous four-week period. An increase in nursing home staff with COVID-19 cases is the likely cause, as the data suggests a rate of 13 staff cases per 100 residents were recorded, up from 3.9 staff cases per 100 residents in the previous four-week period.
“These numbers really underscore the need for visitors to nursing homes to be cognizant of policies put in place to keep their loved ones safe,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said in a statement. “We have heard reports in recent weeks of the public ignoring safety protocols. When that happens, nursing home residents and staff suffer.”
AARP’s dashboard also notes 42% of the state’s nursing homes had confirmed cases for the four-week period ending Nov. 15, which is above the national average of 38%. In the four-week period ending Nov. 15, 87% of nursing homes in the state reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, much higher than the national average of 69%.
In response to these challenges, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recently authorized the use of $10 million of CARES Act money to alleviate nursing home staffing shortages in the state.
The number of nursing homes with less than a month’s worth of PPE has also increased from 26% during a four-week period ending in October, to 30.3% for the four-week period ending Nov. 15. N95 masks were listed as the toughest item to find, followed by gowns and gloves.
The AARP COVID-19 dashboard aggregates and analyzes self-reported data from nursing homes available from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, with data analyzed by Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University. Additional analysis and dashboard preparation were done by the AARP Public Policy Institute.