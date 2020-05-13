CHEYENNE – With much of Laramie County’s economy slated to open as early as Friday, a Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority survey found that residents have mixed feelings when it comes to shopping and eating out.
In response to the survey, comments ranged from “It’s too soon” to “I would like to get back to the old normal. There is no reason for a new normal.”
The goal of the survey, taken by more than 700 residents, was to help businesses prepare to welcome customers in ways that make them feel safe and to gauge consumer attitudes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This isn’t a scientific survey, but certainly, reading through this, one of the things you notice is people are more comfortable with social distancing,” DDA Executive Director Amber Ash said.
While some survey questions had fairly split results, 67% of respondents said they’d be more likely to shop or dine at a small business that has hand sanitizer available. The same was true for businesses with strict limitations on the number of people allowed in a store or restaurant, with 60% of respondents saying that would increase their confidence.
About 56% of residents said they’d even be willing to pay more at a small business that implemented additional safety precautions.
While many business owners have their own opinions, Prairie Rose co-owner Audra Johnson said it’s helpful to know how customers feel in the current situation so they can take steps to make them feel safer, like having hand sanitizer on hand.
“It gave some really good information for all of us to kind of guide our businesses on, and also just to know what our customers are thinking,” Johnson said.
The areas where residents varied greatly in their responses had to do with how quickly they’d get back to shopping, dining and attending events.
When it comes to dining in restaurants, 32% of residents said they’d do so as soon as they’re allowed, while 28% said it could take them a “long time,” and that they’re not comfortable with the idea.
For indoor entertainment venues like the Cheyenne Civic Center and the Historic Atlas Theater, about 37% of respondents said it would take a long time to feel comfortable with the idea, while about 23% said they’d be ready to buy tickets now.
A popular response in both those categories was that residents would return to normal “when the restrictions are fully lifted.”
While responses were mixed for returning to normal, an overwhelming majority of residents indicated they would be more likely to shop at a business or restaurant with minimal contact options. A total of 82% said curbside pickup would make them more likely to shop, and 78% said online shopping and in-store pick-up options would increase their likelihood of making a purchase.
One resident who responded to the survey said while she doesn’t feel it’s safe to go out shopping, she would like to see more downtown retailers with online options, writing, “Me and my family will continue with social distancing and hope stores will continue to develop options for people like me.”
The survey also found that most residents go to a specific business’s website first when looking for information like adjusted hours. A number of residents left comments saying they’d feel better shopping at a business when they know the health practices, so Ash reminded business owners to keep their websites updated with the most recent information.
“More people relied on the website than on your Facebook page for where they check or look for COVID-19 practices. So if you don’t have that banner or the information on your website, almost 60% said that’s where they go look,” Ash said.