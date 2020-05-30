CHEYENNE – The deadline for video submissions for the Wyoming Teens “Take 2” Challenge has been extended to June 15.
The challenge is a partnership with the Cheyenne Mayor’s Youth Council, the University of Wyoming Athletic Department and Gov. Mark Gordon to encourage Wyoming teens to share their COVID-19 social distancing stories and experiences.
Teens can email their video submission to media@cheyennecity.org or upload to social media using the #WYOTeensTake2 and #MyCOVIDStory hashtags. The Cheyenne Mayor’s Youth Council will select 10 statewide winners who will each receive four complimentary tickets from the University of Wyoming for the first home football game (currently scheduled for Sept. 5), pregame field passes to Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium and a meet-and-greet with Gordon.
Wyoming Teens “Take 2” gives Wyoming teens an opportunity to be creative and show how they are social distancing and using their time in isolation during these unprecedented times. High school students, ages 14-18, are eligible to submit a two-minute video addressing the following questions:
• How are you spending your time during isolation?
• What have you done during isolation to help your community?
• What are some creative ways you are social distancing?
Submissions will be judged using the following criteria: creativity, school appropriateness and how each submission addresses the three required questions. Use of any copywritten material in videos will not be accepted.
Questions should be addressed Jan Spires, staff adviser for the Mayor’s Youth Council, at 307-637-6251. By submitting a video, you provide authorization for your video to be shared and promoted by the city of Cheyenne and/or the University of Wyoming.