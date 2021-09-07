...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
CHEYENNE – The deaths of 21 more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities blamed on the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming to 879.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that the deaths occurred in August and early September.
Victims included three Fremont County residents, two women and one man; three Campbell County residents, two women and one man; and three Park County residents, two men and one woman.
Other victims included two Albany County men, two Carbon County men, one Converse County man, two Laramie County women, a Natrona County man, a Sheridan County woman, two Sweetwater County men and a Uinta County woman.
The announcement of the deaths came as the department’s numbers showed a decline of 621 in active coronavirus cases in Wyoming.