CHEYENNE – The deaths of 25 more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said most of the deaths occurred among older adults and occurred between December and within the last week.
The deaths bring to 596 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since it was first detected in Wyoming in March.
Six Natrona County residents were among the deaths reported Tuesday, four men and two women. Four Laramie County residents also died, three men and one woman, as did four Campbell County residents, three men and one woman.
Other deaths included a Big Horn County woman, a Carbon County man, a Fremont County man and woman, two Park County men, a Platte County man, a Sheridan County man, a Sweetwater County man and woman and a Teton County man.
The reports came as the number of active coronavirus cases fell for the second time this week, dropping by 195 after Monday’s decline of 273.
The Department of Health reported 52 new laboratory-confirmed cases Tuesday and 38 new probable cases. At the same time, the department received new reports of 260 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 1,288 active cases, a decline of 195 from Monday.
Teton County had 259 active cases Tuesday; Natrona County had 198; Uinta County had 143; Laramie County had 113; Fremont had 96; Sweetwater had 65; Albany had 59; Campbell had 56; Carbon had 55; Sheridan had 44; Park had 43; Lincoln had 34; Platte had 22; Goshen had 18; Big Horn had 17; Washakie had 16; Converse had 11; Hot Springs had 10; Johnson and Sublette had nine; Weston had seven, and Crook had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 12 counties. Uinta County had the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by Teton County with 12.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 51,152 the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March. Of those, 49,268 people have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.