CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 28 Wyoming residents have been tied to COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
However, the department also reported that the number of active coronavirus declined slightly Tuesday with the reporting of fewer than 20 new confirmed cases.
The deaths reported by the department occurred between November and late January, and most involved patients identified as older adults.
The deaths bring to 624 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus.
The deaths included six individuals in Laramie County, five women and one men, and four Natrona County residents, two women and two men.
Other deaths included: two Campbell County men; two Carbon County men and one Carbon County woman; a Fremont County man and woman; a Goshen County woman; three Park County men; two Sheridan County women and one man; a Sweetwater County man; a Teton County man; a Washakie County man and a Weston County woman.
Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell by 71 on Tuesday as the number of new cases increased by 15.
The Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said in addition to the laboratory-confirmed cases, 56 new probable cases were reported.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among patients with confirmed or probable cases increased by 114, leaving the state with 1,073 active cases, the lowest number of active cases seen in the state since Sept. 29.
Teton County had 188 active cases; Natrona County had 159; Fremont County had 103; Laramie had 78; Uinta had 77; Sweetwater had 70; Campbell and Sheridan had 57; Lincoln had 45; Albany had 44; Park had 43; Carbon had 37; Big Horn had 31; Goshen had 21; Platte had 16; Sublette had 13; Converse and Washakie had 10; Crook had six; Hot Springs had four, and Johnson and Weston had two.
Niobrara County returned to its status as the only county with no active cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in only eight counties. Uinta County had eight new cases.
The additional confirmed and probable cases brought to 52,128 the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first case was identified in Wyoming in March. Of those, 50,431 people have recovered, according to Health Department numbers.