CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 49 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
The department said the deaths that occurred in October and November brought to 1,347 the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths included 10 Park County residents, six men and four women, and six Goshen County residents, three men and three women.
Six Natrona County residents, four men and two women, were also among the victims, as were four Laramie County residents, three men and one woman.
Other victims included four Campbell County men, two Carbon County men and one woman; two Fremont County women and one man, a Hot Springs County man, three Sheridan County men, a Sublette County woman, two Sweetwater County women and one man, a Uinta County woman, and two Weston County women and one man.
The deaths were announced as Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 48 on Tuesday to total 2,102.