...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
FILE – Medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus, on a COVID-19 ward inside the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Aug. 18, 2021. The nation’s COVID-19 death toll stands at around 800,000 as the anniversary of the U.S. vaccine rollout arrives. A year ago it stood at 300,000. What might have been a time to celebrate a scientific achievement is fraught with discord and mourning. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 25 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in December and January, brought to 1,650 the number of people whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths included six Laramie County residents, five women and one man, four Sweetwater County residents, three men and one woman, and three Park County residents, two women and one man.
Other deaths included a Campbell County man, two Crook County men, a Fremont County man, a Natrona County man and woman, a Lincoln County man, a Niobrara County man, two Sheridan County men, a Uinta County man and a Weston County man.
The news came on the same day the Wyoming Department of Health announced a decline of 285 in the number of active COVID cases around the state.